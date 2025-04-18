Hungry For A 2.5D Soulslike? Here's How To Stay Alive In Mandragora

If you really enjoy a challenge, then Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree may be right up your alley. This 2.5D Soulslike experience is all but certain to test your mettle with perilous exploration and difficult boss battles, promising you many hours of sweaty palms and hard-won victories. If you’re about to dive into Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, or you’re simply curious about what to expect if you do, here are a few things you should know about the early hours of this dark fantasy role-playing title.

Builds are flexible, so feel free to experiment

While you’ll need to pick a starting class at the beginning of the game, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree provides a lot of flexibility in building out your character’s skills and stats. So, while you are free to go all in on your starting class, you can also opt for a hybrid build as you progress through the game.

The further you get into the adventure, the more options you’ll have for mixing and matching things. And since you can respec your points, you should feel free to experiment with new ideas and skills to see what suits your playstyle best.

Keep an eye out for secrets and traps in equal measure

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is teeming with secret areas, many of which you can find by attacking walls. These secret pathways will often lead you to helpful items and treasure chests, so make a habit of checking every nook and cranny.

But just as well-hidden are the game’s many traps, and some can kill you in one fell swoop. Carefully plan your movements through dangerous locations to avoid large threats, and keep an eye out for arrow traps that can chip away at your health and leave you in a bad way for upcoming encounters.

Make ample use of markers

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree sports a surprisingly massive game world. With so many areas inaccessible until you’ve obtained certain traversal skills, you’ll end up needing to backtrack to find things you may have missed earlier in the game. That’s where map markers come into play.

Some things, such as chests and doors you’ve found will be automatically marked on your map, but it’s a great idea to regularly use your own map markers to log important locations you’d like to return to. I’d hate for you to miss anything, you know. I just want what’s best for you, friend.



Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.