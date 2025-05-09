Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Time Sink

This Soulslike Will Respect Your Time, But Rewards You For Playing It Twice

Empyreal offers the usual challenges of this notoriously tough genre, with a relatively short campaign that rewards a revisit

By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A player character rushes toward an enemy with a sword.
Image: Silent Games

Soulslike fans continue to eat well in recent years as every developer under the sun seems eager to take a swing at the genre. Developer Silent Games’ Empyreal is among the newest attempts to capture the all-important thrill of challenging combat and dangerous exploration, casting players as a mercenary exploring a colossal Monolith on an unexplored planet. If you’re itching to check it out, you may be curious how much time you’ll need to complete it, though.

Suggested Reading

Blizzard's Overwatch Team Just Unionized: 'What I Want To Protect Most Here Is The People'
Should You Feed The Small Bourgeon In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?
The New Pope Plays Video Games
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Blizzard's Overwatch Team Just Unionized: 'What I Want To Protect Most Here Is The People'
Should You Feed The Small Bourgeon In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?
The New Pope Plays Video Games
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

How long is Empyreal?

As is common with Soulslike games, Empyreal offers a difficult expedition that requires careful positioning, intense strategy, and quick reflexes to overcome its many powerful foes. But with a bit of practice and patience, overcoming its trials is certainly doable—though how long that takes will largely depend on your skill level.

Advertisement

Related Content

This Sunlit Soulslike Is Going Under The Radar: Here's What It Has To Offer
One Year Later, Lies Of P’s Gothic Fantasy Still Stuns

Related Content

This Sunlit Soulslike Is Going Under The Radar: Here's What It Has To Offer
One Year Later, Lies Of P’s Gothic Fantasy Still Stuns

An average playthrough of Empyreal will take around 15-20 hours, which includes exploring for secrets, completing NPC side-quests, and tackling the game’s punishing boss encounters. However, the first playthrough is just the beginning of your adventure through the Monolith.

Advertisement

After beating Empyreal the first time, you can begin a New Game Plus run for some fresh experiences. These include an increased level cap for Cartograms, additional NPC duels, and even an epilogue to reward those who want to absorb the game’s full story. Running through the game this second time means you can essentially double your playtime in this Soulslike journey.

Advertisement

Also, keep in mind that Empyreal features asynchronous multiplayer, which allows you to share items and more to assist other players in their instance of the game. If you’re the type who lives by the “sharing is caring” mantra, this should give you a reason to stick around and make yourself useful. If not, maybe therapy would be a more rewarding way to spend your money than grabbing a copy of Empyreal, you big meanie.

Empyreal is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.