Mandragora's Dark Fantasy World Offers A Lengthy Campaign With Tons Of Secrets

With versatile build options and many secrets to explore, Mandragora is worth your time

By
Billy Givens
A player character in a witch hat stands before an opening set of doors.
Screenshot: Primal Game Studio / Kotaku

If you’re in the mood for a dark fantasy RPG, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree offers a grim and challenging 2.5D Soulslike experience with a lot of meat on its bones. Are you wondering just how much meat, though? Well, let’s take a look at how long it takes to beat Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree.

As with many Soulslike titles, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree offers a lengthy campaign that will take more than a sitting or two to wrap up—I mean, unless you’re planning to sit for dozens of hours, which I’d highly recommend against for your own health.

While skilled players can push through the game and see the credits roll more quickly than completionists, you’ll miss a ton of worthwhile optional material by just mainlining the core fantasy adventure. Not to mention that I’d be disappointed in you.

It takes quite a while to accomplish everything in Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree. Opting to complete the entire trophy or achievement list will require you to spend hours working toward reaching level 100, unlocking all bestiary information, claiming all bounties, and even petting every cat in the game. That’s before factoring in the need to collect every weapon, ring, and diagram. Oh, yeah, and you’ll have to kill 10,000 enemies. No biggie.

Doing all of this, as well as fulfilling a variety of other requirements, will take dedicated players 40+ hours. That sounds like quite an undertaking, but for anyone who loves the dopamine rush that comes from knowing you’ve truly done it all (or, ya know, hearing the ding of a platinum trophy), it might just be worth the time investment!

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.