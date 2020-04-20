Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Man Recreates Cloud Strife's Buster Sword In Cardboard

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:final fantasy
final fantasyfinal fantasy viifinal fantasy vii remakesquare enixjapankotakueast
1
1
Illustration for article titled Man Recreates Cloud Strifes Buster Sword In Cardboard
Screenshot: Crafty Transformer - Cardboard DIY
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Previously, we saw the iconic Final Fantasy VII blade carved in pencil graphite. Now, let’s see it recreated in cardboard.

Advertisement

YouTuber Crafty Transformer uploaded the clip below showing how he brought the Buster Sword to life in cardboard. In the walkthrough, Crafty Transformer shows each step along the way (unfortunately the closed-caption subtitles are only in Japanese).

Very cool! 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Solo Board Games

Domino's Japan Releases Pizza Covered In Boba From Bubble Tea

Oh Hey Samus, Long Time No See

$1900 Death Stranding Jacket Released, Sells Out Instantly