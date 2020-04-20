Man Recreates Cloud Strife's Buster Sword In Cardboard

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Previously, we saw the iconic Final Fantasy VII blade carved in pencil graphite. Now, let’s see it recreated in cardboard.



YouTuber Crafty Transformer uploaded the clip below showing how he brought the Buster Sword to life in cardboard. In the walkthrough, Crafty Transformer shows each step along the way (unfortunately the closed-caption subtitles are only in Japanese).

Very cool!

