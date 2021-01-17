Man Fined $270 For Breaking Lockdown To Play Pokémon Go

The quickest way to get from Bedworth to Kenilworth is along the A46 (pictured). Photo : Blackwave......

Look, weren’t we only just warning people last week to be more careful playing this game in these strange and uncertain times?



The BBC reports a man in England—a nation currently in lockdown in an attempt to curb a rampant infection rate arising from a new, more contagious strain of Covid-19—has broken the country’s strict restrictions to play some Pokémon Go, and as a result has been caught and fined by local police.

The £200 (USD$270) fine was for “contravening the requirement to not leave or be outside the place they live without a reasonable excuse”, after he admitted to police he had driven “from his home in Bedworth to look for the characters in Kenilworth”, a trip of around 25 minutes by car.

Police say folks are only allowed outside their homes with “a reasonable excuse”. Looking for Pokémon is not a reasonable excuse.