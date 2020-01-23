Maker of Super Stardust and Resogun, Housemarque, announced today it’s halting work on all internal projects, including its upcoming battle royale Stormdivers, to work on completing a new, unannounced game. “[W]e are focused on delivering our most ambitious and biggest game to date,” CEO Ilari Kuittinen said.
