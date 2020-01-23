Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Maker of Super Stardust and Resogun, Housemarque, announced today it’s halting work on all internal projects, including its upcoming battle royale Stormdivers, to work on completing a new, unannounced game. “[W]e are focused on delivering our most ambitious and biggest game to date,” CEO Ilari Kuittinen said.

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

