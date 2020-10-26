Magic: The Gathering Arena won’t come to phones until 2021, Hasbro’s CEO announced during an earnings call today. The digital card game had originally been slated to get its mobile version sometime this year.
DISCUSSION
Honestly I don’t see how they could ever bring this game to phones. The game could maaaaybe work on tablets, but the mobile client is going to need some serious UI magic to be even remotely usable in the more crazy scenarios. It will be interesting to see what they come up with for sure.