Get It Done

All Water Tower Camcorder Spots in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Capture the antlered water tower from every corner of Velvet Cove

By
Cristina Alexander
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The cast of Lost Records stands in a row.
Image: Don’t Nod
The water tower in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is famous for its giant antlers symbolizing Velvet Cove’s dedication to hunting deer. To Swann, it looks like someone was deranged enough to put antlers on the water tower to make it look like the statue of a giant alien overlord, hence the title of her memoir, Our Alien Antler Overlord.

In Tape 1 of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, you can tape the water tower from four different vantage points around town. Each view of the structure is absolutely stunning whether it’s day or night. Here are all the spots where you can tape the Velvet Cove water tower.

Water tower one

A screenshot shows a water tower from the perspective of a camcorder.
Screenshot: Don’t Nod / Kotaku
At the start of the game, you can see the water tower outside of Swann’s bedroom window. You might want to aim the camera from a good angle when trying to capture footage of the tower so it doesn’t get blocked by the window frames. Otherwise, you’ll only see a sliver of one of the antlers.

Water tower two

A screenshot shows a water tower from the perspective of a camcorder.
Screenshot: Don’t Nod / Kotaku
When you head to Movie Palace to return Swann’s latest VHS rental at sunset, capture footage of the water tower from either side of the Movie Palace building. You can tape it from the left side where the van with the yellow canoe on top is parked by the fence, or the right side, where there’s a standee of a scary clown.

Water tower three

A screenshot shows a water tower from the perspective of a camcorder.
Screenshot: Don’t Nod / Kotaku
While you’re at the abandoned playground after dark helping Autumn, Nora, and Kat find the keys to the ice cream shop after Corey threw them over the fence, tape the water tower from above the cargo train. You’ll see some shooting stars in the process.

Water tower four

A screenshot shows a water tower from the perspective of a camcorder.
Screenshot: Don’t Nod / Kotaku
Capture footage of the water from the parking lot of the Blue Spruce before Bloom & Rage’s first concert. The trees that surround it in the blue skies of the early evening make it look like something out of Twin Peaks.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 1 and Tape 2 are out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs