Lost Records: Bloom & Rage's Full Story Is A Perfect Runtime For A Dramatic, '90s-Themed Weekend In

The second half of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage released on April 15, reaching a stunning climax that will return to haunt Swann and her friends 27 years after the events that transpired during the summer of 1995.

The girls spend the last few days of their summer vacation together raging against the machine, by which we mean the dealing with the aftermath of their concert at The Blue Spruce, the unfairness of a terminal illness befalling one of the girls (and the lack of communication thereof) and enacting revenge on her abusive family–mainly her older sister’s boyfriend–with a little help from a bewitching entity known as the Abyss.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the adult versions of the girls are still grappling with the secrets hidden inside the package delivered to one of them. Every choice Swann makes surrounding it will either make or break what remains of her friendships. Here’s how long it will take you to play through the second act of the game, aptly named Rage.

If you’re going to be playing through the story alone just like in Tape 1, you should expect to complete it in about five-and-a-half hours. Collecting all the memoir tapes and going on side quests on top of the story will take about six-and-a-half hours to get through. However, if you haven’t started playing Lost Records: Bloom & Rage altogether, it’ll take you 11 ½ hours to get through the story itself, and 13 ½ hours to play through the story and complete all the side quests. If you’re a completionist and want to tape every single memoir you get the opportunity to film, no matter how mundane or significant they may be, and talk to everyone in Velvet Cove, including Swann’s friends, expect to log in nearly a day to play–roughly 23 hours..