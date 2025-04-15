Catching Up On Lost Records Before Playing Tape 2 Won't Take You That Long

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 1 came out February 18, 2025 with Tape 2 launching today, April 15. If you haven’t played the first half of the game yet and are interested in doing so, you’re probably wondering how long it will take for you to play through it. Here’s how long it will take you to beat the game ahead of the new chapter. Whether you were waiting for the full two-part game to be available, or are just tuning into Don’t Nod’s latest narrative title, the good news is that part one can be finished in a respectable amount of time.

In Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, you play as the socially awkward Swann Holloway as she reunites with her high school friends to reckon with the truth about an unspeakable thing that happened in the summer of 1995. The game jumps between two alternating timelines–July 1995, when Swann forges bonds with Autumn, Nora, and Kat, forms the titular punk rock band with them and documents life in Velvet Cove, and November 2022, when she’s in her early 40s and meets up with two of the girls at a bar to reminisce their teenage years while catching up on each other’s lives since that fateful summer.

If you’re mostly going to be invested in the dramatic story for the first half of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, expect to log in six hours of your time. If you partake in side quests, you’ll likely be spending about seven hours to fully complete everything. Most of the side quests involve recording video tapes for your memoirs, editing them, and talking to other people individually when the opportunity arises, including your new friends. Consider clearing your social calendar for the weekend and reliving the mid-90s–whether you were a child or a teenager during that decade. Make sure you do your taxes first!

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 1 and Tape 2 are out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.