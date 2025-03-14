How To Edit Memoirs In Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

If you carried a camcorder everywhere you went in the ‘90s, without advanced A/V technology you likely had a hard time editing video footage to create your own cinematic masterpiece. However, in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the narrative adventure game from Life Is Strange developer Don’t Nod, you’ll be able to edit all the footage you captured to create an epic memoir for Swann Holloway, just by pressing a few buttons.

When the opportunity calls for it, you get a pop-up message that reads “Memoir Discovered,” which gives it a name based on the environment you’re in, the people you hang out with, and the collectibles you find. Swann’s camcorder allows you to record a set number of clips for that memoir. For instance, when you head to Movie Palace, you get the notification, “Memoir Discovered! Movie Palace,” and you film five clips of things surrounding the movie rental store, such as the store itself, the sign, the movie posters, even the ice cream stand.

You can leave all the clips in the order in which you taped them, or rearrange them in the Camcorder menu. If you plan on doing the latter, here’s how you can edit your memoir and turn it into Oscar bait.

Open the Camcorder and select a memoir you want to edit from the Memoirs folder. You can filter the tape selection by Story, Collectible, or All. Some tapes may have all the footage allotted and others may not, depending on how deep you go into the game, but you’ll still be able to edit them regardless.

After you select the memoir tape, say “Movie Palace,” watch the preview of the memoir as you recorded it. Then, beneath the preview, you can reorder the clips by shifting each one to the left or to the right. Some clips will have a circulation symbol that allows you to replace the footage you recorded with an alternative clip. Sometimes, the alternative footage plays out better than your original clip, as it will either play the same thing you taped but more in-depth, or it will play something else you never taped to begin with. When you’re finished editing, watch the memoir again and see it in a different light. That’s how you make movie magic.

