Odds and Ends

Lord Of The Rings: Battle For Middle Earth Is Being Remade By Fans, And It Looks Fantastic

Luke Plunkett
lord of the rings
Gif: Battle for Middle Earth: Reforged

Back in 2018, we first got word that a group of Lord of the Rings fans were remaking the cult classic Battle for Middle Earth in Unreal Engine 4. If you were expecting that to be the last you heard of the project, sorry, two years later there’s now a very comprehensive gameplay update, and it looks so good.

A quick history lesson if you’re a bit lost: back in the 00s, when EA had the Lord of the Rings license, they released two real-time strategy games in the Battle for Middle Earth series. Combining unique new ideas and very cool ways of implementing the license, they were really good, but are now very difficult to even get your hands on (legally), let alone get working properly on modern hardware.

So this remake isn’t just some fans giving an older game a facelift, it’s doing so much more. When/if they ever get it finished, it’ll mean a whole new generation of players can enjoy a classic RTS they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to because of licensing hell.

Here’s the footage, which runs for 18 minutes, giving us a rundown of just where the project is at and how everything is shaping up:

If you want to find out more about the project, or even find out how you can help, their site is here.

DISCUSSION

maltose
Maltose

I look forward to tomorrow’s article about how this project was taken down by EA.