I was only just lamenting the fate of EA’s Lord of the Rings strategy games, and here we go: some fans are remaking Battle for Middle Earth in Unreal Engine 4, in essence creating an almost all-new game.



This new project is called The Battle for Middle-Earth: Reforged, and while it shares the same name as its official forebears, the move to a new engine has meant “all code is being rewritten completely”, which might result in some changes to how the game feels and plays compared to the originals.

The team behind it are hoping to add some new stuff like destructible terrain (and Deeping Walls) and 4K support, with a playable build planned for release in early 2019. Sadly it’s multiplayer-only for now, with a campaign “a secondary task”.