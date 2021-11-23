You can keep your Demon Slayer and your Dr. Stones, the greatest animated entertainment to come out of Japan in the past decade is Pui Pui Molcar. The hit series is a stop-motion masterpiece in which people drive around in cars that are actually adorable guinea pigs, and it’s getting its first video game next month. Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! is coming out for the Nintendo Switch, and it looks so adorable I am going to die.

Advertisement

Pui Pui Molcar has been charming people around the world since its January 2021 debut. The short-form stop-motion series stars a group of plushie guinea pigs with wheels, following them on their bite-sized, squeak-filled adventures. In the first episode, heroic Molcar Potato helps an ambulance Molcar (a combination of Molmot, the Japanese word for guinea pig, and car), overcome a traffic jam. In the second episode, Molcar Shiromo is hijacked by bank robbers but manages to leave a trail of their loot the police can follow. It’s all good, wholesome fun, and you can watch the entire first season in under nine minutes.

Releasing in Japan on December 16, Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! is a party game starring the cuddly little vehicles and their friends. Up to four players can locally participate in a series of ridiculously cute mini-games, including dancing, playing soccer, and participating in a kart racer called “Pui Pui Racing.”



Perhaps “kart waddler” is a better term, as the little Molcars wiggle their fuzzy butts down the track. When not playing games, your Molcar can hang about town with its friends, collect items and outfits to play dress up, and take photos. And yes, you can pet the Molcars.

While the Bandai Namco game is not currently slated for a Western release, like all Switch games it is region-free, and there’s an English version due out in Southeast Asian countries. So either hit up your favorite importer, or grab it from the Hong Kong Switch store.

