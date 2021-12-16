Thanks to the ongoing covid threat, 2021 was another banner year for sitting inside your house playing with lovely bits of colored plastic and cuddly plushies. That being the case, we thought we’d rustle up our picks for the best action figures, playsets, and building toys of the year, everything from transforming robots to mini stuffed animals, as well as at least one pooping turtle.
To be honest, this list is more my list than it is “our” list. As the oldest person currently on Kotaku’s staff, it’s my solemn duty to ensure that we, and by we I mean I, play with only the best children’s to–err, adult collectibles available. This is also why every other bit of media posted to my Twitter account is something like this:
Let’s get to it, shall we?