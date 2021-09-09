Get ready to revisit Super Mario 64 with the Lego’s newly announced set. Say hello to Lego Super Mario 64 Block.



On the outside, it’s a large Question Block, but inside there are four different Super Mario 64 levels: Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble. When not in use, they fold right into the block—out of sight .

Advertisement

“We know how much Super Mario fans have loved the Lego Super Mario experience, and wanted to tap into even more elements of the traditional game play capturing the immersive play experience of Super Mario 64,” said Pablo Gonzalez Gonzalez, s enior d esigner at the Lego Group, in an official statement.



“It’s difficult to imagine the Super Mario Universe without the classic game’s iconic levels full of discovery and secrets,” he added. “With this amazing set, we’re building on the exciting play experience of Lego Super Mario, both to bring a bit of nostalgia for those who played the Super Mario 64 video game, but also to introduce these wonderful levels to a whole new audience of Super Mario fans.”

Have a look at it in action in the clip below:



The brick built block set is 2,064 pieces and includes microfigures for Mario, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp and more. I’m a big fan of microfigs and tiny builds, so this is very cool.



Even without the little levels, the Lego Question Block is a striking set piece on its own.



Priced at $169.99, the sets will go on sale October 1 exclusively at LEGO retail shops and LEGO.com. Next year, the sets will be available at other retailers.



G/O Media may get a commission Editor's choice Anker Wireless Charging Station • Charge your phone and watch simultaneously

• Wide compatibility with phones and watches

• Case friendly

$43 at Amazon | Buy Now

In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s previous details on Lego Luigi as well as our review of Lego Super Mario right here.





