Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Famed Anime Studio Wit Made A Stop-Motion Anime And It's Very Cute

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Famed Anime Studio Wit Made A Stop-Motion Anime And It&#39;s Very Cute
Screenshot: Wit Studio

Wit Studio, perhaps best known for the Attack on Titan anime, is expanding its repertoire. This week, the studio released a stop-motion anime, and it’s very cute.

Advertisement

Founded in 2012, Wit is a subsidiary of Projection I.G. Last December, Wit created its own stop-motion studio in order to, as IT Media reports, meet the needs of the industry. Below is a short stop-motion animation called Candy Caries about sweets and tooth decay.

Wit used plastic for this stop motion, with suits the look quite well. Tomoki Misato (Pui Pui Molcar) directed the short, which is all kinds of adorable. As someone who is a fan of stop motion, it’s terrific to see a studio like Wit decide the form is worth supporting. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION