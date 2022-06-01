Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is arguably the anime that made Wit Studio a household name for anime fans, and for good reason. Unless you managed to duck nine years’ worth of online chatter from the anime community that would put Game of Thrones’ fandom to shame, chances are Attack on Titan has permeated into your circles in some shape or form, whether it be through cosplays, YouTube comedy skits, or by virtue of its banger opening theme song.



While the anime’s final season is being handled by the equally busy and god-like studio, MAPPA, it’s important to remember where Eren Yeager’s tumultuous journey of militant espionage, gore-filled battles against towering titans, and wonderfully animated 3D maneuver gear sakuga scenes (particularly in season 3) started. You can check out Attack on Titan on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

