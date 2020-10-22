Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Odds and Ends

Look At These Metal Gear Solid Air Jordans

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:metal gear solid
metal gear solidJordan Vogt-RobertsYoji shinkawahideo kojimaSneakershollywoodmoviesplaystation
1
Illustration for article titled Look At These iMetal Gear Solid/i Air Jordans
Photo: @VogtRoberts/Twitter

Last year, film director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) showed off some epic Pikachu Air Jordans. Now in 2020, he’s back with a pair of excellent Metal Gear Solid themed ones.

Vogt-Roberts posted the custom AJ1s this week on Twitter to mark the anniversary of Metal Gear Solid’s PlayStation release in North America.

Bud Sanfilippo of SGNY did his take on artist Yoji Shinkawa’s brushwork to great effect. The result is subtle, skillful, and very cool. Well done!

Currently, Vogt-Roberts is working on bringing a live-action version of Metal Gear Solid to the big screen. He’s very passionate about the project, and I can’t help but feel MGS is in very good hands. 

All Twitter images used with permission.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION