For his walk down the yellow carpet at the Detective Pikachu premiere earlier today, Hollywood director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island, Metal Gear) skipped the whole nice suit thing and instead went for this amazing pair of custom Pikachu-themed AJ1s.

Vogt-Roberts worked with Stomping Ground Customs to design and build the shoes, which feature a huge Pikachu tail running down the sides and a cel-shaded paintjob across the whole upper.

Custom sneakers are usually expensive enough as it is, but these are built on a pair of Off-White AJ1s, making them even more $$$$.



A big part of me knows I could never pull these off, but an even bigger part wants them badly anyway.