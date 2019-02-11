Russell Westbrook wore a pair of custom Super Soaker-inspired sneakers to a game the other day, and it looks like his next retro tribute is going to be a pair of Game Boy-themed Jordans.



Specifically, they’re a pair of Why Not Zer0.2s, Westbrook’s signature shoe. The sneaker itself is running with a Game Boy-inspired colour scheme, while there’s also a Game Boy cartridge hangtag and a Game Boy box, all courtesy of custom designer Recon Beat Lab.

Because the Super Soakers made an appearance at a game (above), you’ve got to imagine the Game Boys won’t be too far off.