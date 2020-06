PS5 is getting a new LittleBigPlanet spin-off called Sackboy: A Big Adventure.



The game is being developed by Sumo Digital and looks like it will feature the Sony mascot hopping around colorful 3D environments in either single-player or with a coop partner. There are changing perspectives and lots of arcadey setpieces.

Here’s the trailer:

Sony didn’t give a release date.