Look at these! Japan’s Wave Corporation has been releasing several different miniature arcade cabinets (here and here, for example). These Astro City cabinets, however, are my favorite.



The level of detail in these 1/12 scale models is incredible.

The Astro City cabinets are priced at 3,200 yen ($29) each and will go on sale in Japan this August.

