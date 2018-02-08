There’s a new Tomb Raider game! It’s not an action adventure for consoles and the PC, though: it’s a four-player lightgun game that you play at the arcade.



Released to coincide with the movie due in March, it’s exclusive to Dave & Busters, and as Arcade Heroes points out has hardware based on...Rabbids Hollywood. Interestingly, despite the movie timing, the art on the game is from Square Enix’s series.

The fact you practically can’t see any gameplay at all in the video below does not exactly fill me with confidence, but hey, if you’ve been wondering where all the movie tie-in games have gone, here’s one!