Little Devil Inside Devs Apologize For Racist Enemy Design And Will Change Them

Screenshot : Neostream/Sony ( Twitter

The developers behind one of the games shown off at the PS5 event on June 11 have issued an apology after folks on social media spotted some enemies which seemed to be racist caricatures of black or indigenous tribal people. They also plan on changing the design of the enemies.



Little Devil Inside was one of the cooler looking games seen during the PS5 event this week, but over the last few days, folks have noticed some enemy designs that contained racist stereotypes including big, red lips, dreads, and white loincloths. One of the first people to spot this and share it on Twitter was Twitch streamer Lord Balvin. “I was so excited for Little Devil Inside. Then I noticed these enemy types.” Balvin said in his Tweet criticizing the design.

Others also found the designs to be stereotypical depictions of tribal people, like Twitch streamer Pika Chulita. In a series of tweets, she explained how the design was a racist caricature. “There’s a way of depicting indigenous tribes or tribal people without portraying a caricature. The lips, the dreads-those are stereotypes.” PikaChulita explained.

In response to these criticisms the developer behind the game, Neostream, posted an apology earlier this morning on the game’s official Facebook page.

“Racist stereotypes of any kind were absolutely not intended, we were not aware of the stereotypical connotations and wish to apologize to anyone who may have been offended by the character design.”

The developer said it was never their intention to create “character designs referenc[ing] any real African and/or Afro-American human tribes.” The studio does claim they have plans for fixing their mistake. The developer will remove the dreadlocks, change the look of the lips, alter the skin tone, and tweak the dart blowers to make them look “less like a joint”. And if this isn’t enough the devs may “ change the design entirely”.

They should probably just do that.