Banjo, the titular bear from N64’s Banjo-Kazooie, can speak, but not in words. When he moves his mouth only gibberish comes out. It’s a cursed virtual life he leads, especially when he’s forced to read the words on Magic: The Gathering cards.

Reddit user haochies created a program called Banjo MTG. It’s pretty straightforward: type in the name of a Magic card and then listen to the words translated into Banjo-speak.

The next time someone tries to argue with you about whose cards resolve first, just tell them be sure to bring in Banjo to help clear things up. (Thanks Destructoid.)