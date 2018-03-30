Actress-slash-burnout Lindsay Lohan’s drawn-out suit against Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive fizzled out yesterday after a New York court rejected her appeal.



Lohan brought the lawsuit four years ago, taking issue with GTA V featuring a young woman named Lacey Jonas whom, I’ll admit, does look the tiniest bit like Lohan. Jonas is a white woman with strawberry blonde hair who, in one image, wears a red bikini and flashes a peace sign—reminiscent of a photo of Lohan doing the same thing:

“The Plaintiff has been using the peace sign hand gesture for years before and after its use in the video game,” read the original complaint.

The real sticking point was Jonas’ profession. In the game, she describes herself as a famous actress (in high school movies nonetheless) and singer. Lohan’s complaint calls the woman a “look-a-like,” and argues she did not provide consent to Take-Two to use her likeness. Take-Two, her lawyer argued, invaded her privacy under the state Civil Rights Law.

In 2016, a five-judge panel ruled that the suit had no merit. Yesterday, New York Court of Appeals rejected Lohan’s appeal, too, referring to Grand Theft Auto’s as Jonas character a “generic. . . twenty something woman without any particular identifying physical characteristics.” Harsh.

That said, the court did find that computer-generated images, like avatars or NPCs, can be legally called “portraits.” It’s just that Jonas wasn’t a portrait of Lohan, the court decided.

Earlier this month, Lohan took on a job as the spokeswoman for Lawyer.com.