Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena
11 More Sports Rivalries We Want To See Get Violent In WWE 2K

11 More Sports Rivalries We Want To See Get Violent In WWE 2K

NBA fans finally got Hali vs Brunson in WWE 2K25's latest DLC, so we listed some other feuds we’d like to see go from the court (or the field) to the ring

Patrick Smith
Pacers point guard Tyres Haliburton choking Knicks star Jalen Brunson in WWE 2k25 DLC
Image: 2K

With the arrival of WWE 2K25’s Dunk & Destruction Pack, basketball fans can live out one of their favorite rivalries from the Association in the ring. Knicks fans especially are enjoying the clips already circulating of Jalen Brunson demolishing Tyrese Haliburton in the ring (but for real, get well soon, Hali). Naturally, seeing these two square off in a wrestling match gets your imagination flowing—what other sports rivals would be great to see in the ring? From the past to the present, there are a ton of hypothetical matchups that would not only be awesome to watch but fun to play for yourself in WWE 2K.

And then there are the storylines and personas that these athletes could have as professional wrestlers. The subtext to Brunson and Haliburton facing off in the ring last year (and what subsequently happened in the playoffs this year) makes this DLC truly rewarding for basketball fans.

So imagine taking some of the best trash talkers and personalities from other sports and bringing their rivalries to the ring—the storylines for these fights would be incredible.

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese

Angel Reese TAUNTS Caitlin Clark “You Can’t See Me” During 4th Quarter Of Title Game! | LSU vs Iowa

Let’s start off with a no-brainer, as this rivalry already has a bit of pro wrestling to it, courtesy of John Cena’s “you can’t see me” taunt. One of the most contentious feuds in The W right now dates back to Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s college days, and there’s always chirping and physicality when these two face off. Stripping away all the culture wars and B.S. that surrounds them, this would be a perfect match to bring into the ring—especially with some potentially wild finishing moves. CC could leap off the top rope, or even a steel cage for extra distance, to mimic her signature logo 3s. And Angel’s physicality is tailor-made for wrestling—think Jade Cargill, who shook up the entire WWE when she debuted. Her finisher would naturally involve tossing someone into the ropes and slamming them on the rebound.

Anthony Edwards vs LeBron James

Anthony Edwards vs LeBron James

Anthony Edwards’ Intro in Starting 5 | Netflix

More of a figurative rivalry, this one pits the old (read: current, for LeBron fans) face of the league against one of the many young stars trying to take over. We chose Ant because his personality isn’t just great for the NBA, it would make him a must-watch WWE superstar. His walkout would ooze swagger, and his pre-match trash talk would be second to none. Not to mention, he’s a fierce competitor who thinks he can dominate any sport, so he’d eagerly jump into the ring without hesitation.

LeBron is a certified GOAT, but he’s also one of sports’ greatest “what if he played another sport” athletes. His size and strength, combined with his speed and agility, make him an ideal fit for wrestling. Add in his goofy personality and intense competitiveness, and the lead-up to this match would be an all-time classic.

Juan Soto vs Aaron Judge

Juan Soto vs Aaron Judge

Mets vs. Yankees Game Highlights (5/18/25) | MLB Highlights

Similar to LeBron and Ant, this is more of a figurative rivalry—one based on position and stature rather than direct animosity. Of course, the media would play up the ex-teammates angle, and honestly, that makes for a perfect WWE backstory. It would go something like this: Judge and Soto were a dominant tag team duo, coming so close winning a belt, only for Soto to turn heel and join their rival tag team.

These two would also make incredible wrestlers. You’ve got the Yankees captain—a towering figure in his sport—who would dominate the ring, throwing people over the top rope for fun, just like he smashes baseballs with ease. Then there’s the New York turncoat: a young, generational talent who’d be simply good at everything. He’s got strength, agility, bravado, and his signature shuffle would be the perfect in-ring taunt. This would be a marquee matchup for a SummerSlam-type event, with hype levels through the roof.

Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen

Mahomes finds Josh Allen after the game

NFL rivalries more often thrive between teams, not players. It’s tough to get two players to constantly match up against one another because of the size of the rosters and the timing of the schedule. However, recently, we’ve gotten to witness a recurring matchup between Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen in the playoffs. Mahomes dominates the matchup in real life, but that’s all the more reason to give Chiefs and Bills fans the chance to fight this one out in the ring.

The three-time Super Bowl champion would be a pesky wrestler, always escaping defeat—whether it was by some unbelievable “how did he do that??” move or with a little help from the referees. He’d be the champion most wrestling fans love to hate, even though they couldn’t deny his immense talent. His Buffalo Bills rival, on the other hand, would be a really physical wrestler. He’d be extremely tough, often fighting through injuries, and while he wouldn’t have a perfect record in title matches, he’d continuously make his presence felt in the ring, denying anyone who would count him out.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo

LIONEL MESSI vs CRISTIANO RONALDO - The Battle 2024 🐐🔥

One of the greatest rivalries of the modern era, these two soccer GOATs would be an amazing fight in the ring. Ronaldo, a physical specimen, would be ruthless, taunting his opponents long before the match even began, all while showing off his opulent lifestyle, filled with money, women, and crazed fans. Messi is a humble fighter who’d be arguably the hardest to pin down, submit, or even catch with his quickness. Think prime Ric Flair, if he were more chiseled, vs. pre-heel John Cena, if he were more athletic.

Their storylines leading into the fight would be amazing—a true spectacle, as polar opposites entering the ring. Similar to real life, rabid fans would endlessly play and replay this fight, only adding another championship to their storied careers, stoking the debate further between these two legends.

Draymond Green vs Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green vs Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green headlocks Rudy Gobert after Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels fight 😳

We’ve seen glimpses of this fight already in the NBA, but c’mon, we gotta see the whole thing. These two Western Conference heels would be right at home in a WWE ring, trying to take home the belt for the most annoying superstar. Honestly, I think Green would win this matchup easily. He’d clearly use any and all dirty moves to win. But at that point, it should just turn into a Gauntlet match, with the four-time NBA champion facing all of his victims over the years: Sabonis, Nurkic, Poole—the list goes on.

And honestly, all of those guys would make for hilarious wrestlers. Just imagine Jordan Poole flying into the ring, trying to pull off a Ricochet-esque move, while Steph Curry’s enforcer just punches him mid-air. That’d be must-watch TV.

A’ja Wilson vs Breanna Stewart

A’ja Wilson vs Breanna Stewart

VEGAS WIN BACK-TO-BACK WNBA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Aces vs. Liberty Game 4 highlights 🏆

Another recent rivalry from The W, these two power forwards have been sparring for the past few years with championships on the line. A’ja, the best player in the league, versus Stewie, who’s got an all-time great collection of championship trophies and awards, would be a must-watch title fight—a Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair-level matchup.

This would honestly be a great WWE rivalry that would span multiple years and title fights. Depending on the year, either one of these champs could come out on top, and their legacies would be forever connected. Bring in Sabrina Ionescu and Chelsea Gray for tag-team matches, and we’d truly get some iconic moments.

Carmelo Anthony vs Kevin Garnett

Carmelo Anthony vs Kevin Garnett

KG vs Melo

If you want trash talk, drama, and Hall-of-Fame basketball players facing off in the ring, then this rivalry would be a must-watch. KG’s infamous taunting of Carmelo one night in The Garden is a legendary tale in the NBA world, and getting to play this fight out would be pure comedy. We’ve learned that the rumored “Honey Nut Cheerios” taunt wasn’t actually real, but in the WWE, it definitely could be. There was also the confrontation at the team bus after the game, which is a classic WWE plot device, with many iconic wrestling moments going down in parking garages.

But just imagine the actual fight—the Knicks legend already in the ring, staring at the entrance, as The Big Ticket comes out to his hype song, with that huge grin on his face, just stuffing Honey Nut Cheerios in his mouth. The energy in the arena would be electric. And if you pull off the upset while playing as Melo, he’d have to add insult to injury and hit the crowd with KG’s own “Anything is Possibleeee” scream.

Jose Bautista vs Rougned Odor

Jose Bautista vs Rougned Odor

Rougned Odor punches Jose Bautista right in the face

Another fight that we got a chance to see play out in real life, Joey Bats vs. Odor was an instant classic in the baseball world. But with only one good punch thrown, we clearly need the chance to play out the full fight in the ring. This fight would have a great storyline, too, with Bautista dropping his famous bat-flip celebration on one of Odor’s allies—just for the former second baseman for the Texas Rangers to sucker punch him in the ring and challenge him to a title fight. Embarrassed, Bautista would have to accept, and these two would fight tooth and nail to win. If they each brought a few teammates along, this could make for a thrilling TLC match as well.

Magic Johnson vs Larry Bird vs Julius Erving Triple Threat match

Magic Johnson vs Larry Bird vs Julius Erving Triple Threat match

Flashback: Larry Bird and Julius “Dr. J” Irving get into legendary fight during 1984 C’s-76ers game

We all know the classic Bird vs. Magic rivalry, but honestly, there’s an opportunity for WWE 2K fans to run a Triple Threat match and include another all-time great—Dr. J—in the mix. The question is, would any of these superstars form a temporary truce to win? Ask someone from that generation, and it would probably make them short-circuit just to contemplate this matchup. This fight would be amazing not only for the storylines between the three superstars entering the ring but also for the differences in their wrestling styles.

The Lakers legend would have some of the slickest moves the WWE has ever seen, making every win look effortless. The Celtics great would just outwork his opponents, never submitting and never backing down. And Julius, with his unmatched athleticism, would fly off the ropes every chance he got with an acrobatic finisher.

Diana Taurasi vs her WNBA rivals

Diana Taurasi vs her WNBA rivals

This interaction between Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi 😂

In a Women’s Royal Rumble, we’d need the WNBA’s GOAT to go up against the insane talent she faced over the course of her career. As the first entrant, The White Mamba would have to start against one of her closest friends, but also fiercest rivals, Sue Bird. From there, the other superstars the retired 20-year veteran had to battle over her historic career would slowly stream in: Candace Parker, Maya Moore, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, and Skylar Diggins. There would be no shortage of talent in the ring during this Rumble.

Taurasi would make for an incredible wrestler, too, with her skills on the mic almost matching her greatness in the ring. She’s equal parts funny and acerbic, and you’d never know if she was just toying with you or actually clowning you out of the arena.

