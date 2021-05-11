Life Is Still Strange

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Florent Auguy is an artist from France who has worked on stuff like Into the Spider-Verse and Detroit: Become Human.
We also featured his art waaaaaay back in 2013, but since that was such a long time ago and he’s done so much since (including a bunch of Life is Strange 2 art which you’ll find below), we’re going to circle back around and check out a bunch of new stuff tonight.
You can see more of Florent’s work at his ArtStation page.
