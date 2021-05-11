Life Is Still Strange

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Florent Auguy is an artist from France who has worked on stuff like Into the Spider-Verse and Detroit: Become Human.



We also featured his art waaaaaay back in 2013, but since that was such a long time ago and he’s done so much since (including a bunch of Life is Strange 2 art which you’ll find below), we’re going to circle back around and check out a bunch of new stuff tonight.

You can see more of Florent’s work at his ArtStation page.

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy

Illustration : Florent Auguy