Let's Watch Hayao Miyazaki Have An Ice Cream Float

Screenshot: 三鷹の森ジブリ美術館 GHIBLI MUSEUM, MITAKA

Earlier this year, the Ghibli Museum was temporarily shuttered due to coronavirus concerns. In July, it opened at reduced capacity, and regular ticket sales resumed last month. The museum also decided to revamp its cafe.

Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Ghibli recently checked out the renewed Mugiwara Boushi Cafe. It’s been turned into a self-service eatery, with staff limiting the number of people allowed to enter at a time. There are also plastic barriers between the customers and the register.

According to the Ghibli Museum, staff worked hard to keep the tasty flavors of the previous cafe and not let down visitors.

Neither Miyazaki nor Suzuki seemed disappointed, with Suzuki saying that the cafe’s katsu sando tasted even better. Miyazaki thought the food was delicious and really liked the ice cream float.

The 79-year-old Miyazaki is currently hard at work at an upcoming animated feature. 

