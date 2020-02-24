Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:studio ghibli
studio ghiblianimehayao miyazakijapantokyometapost
592
3
1
Photo: Ghibli Museum

The Ghibli Museum in Tokyo will be closed until March 17 due to coronavirus concerns. The call to close the museum was made in accordance with Tokyo’s decision to cancel events in the next three weeks to help prevent the outbreak from spreading. The Ghibli Museum will refund purchased tickets. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

