The Ghibli Museum in Tokyo will be closed until March 17 due to coronavirus concerns. The call to close the museum was made in accordance with Tokyo’s decision to cancel events in the next three weeks to help prevent the outbreak from spreading. The Ghibli Museum will refund purchased tickets.
