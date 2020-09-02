ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Let's See Life In Japan Over 100 Years Ago

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japankotakueasttokyo
Gif: Denis Shiryaev
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
It’s 2020. Perhaps you’ve been to Japan (or even live here), but if not, you can always see copious clips of what life is like in the country. But what about, say, over a hundred years ago?

There is footage, of course, but YouTube user Denis Shiryaev upscaled footage taken in Japan between 1913 to 1915. The FPS has been increased to 60 frames per second. The images have been enhanced to 4K, with damaged frames removed, the faces of people enhanced, and the footage has been colorized as well.

The ambient sound was previously added by Guy Jones, who also corrected the original footage’s speed. You can watch that clip below.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION