Leaked Vids Reveal The Oculus Quest 2, A VR Headset That's Gonna Get Dirty

Last year, Facebook untethered virtual reality fans from their computers with the standalone Oculus Quest, one of the best ways to experience VR. Earlier today a pair of videos originally uploaded to the Facebook Blueprint website revealed the Oculus Quest 2, a higher-resolution, more powerful standalone virtual reality headset with a white strap that’s sure to get stained by sweat in short order.

According to the video titled “Inside the Upgrade” re-uploaded to YouTube by user DimetappWUT, the Oculus Quest 2 has been redesigned to be lighter and more comfortable than the original Oculus Quest. The rigid rubber head cage of the Quest has been replaced with a white “soft-touch” strap that is going to look absolutely filthy after a couple of weeks of intense use. The controllers have been slightly tweaked to be more comfortable as well.

The new headset sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor and boasts six gigabytes of RAM, compared to the original Quest’s Snapdragon 835 and four gigabytes. The display has been upgraded, with nearly 2K resolution per eye. According to the man in the video, it’s Facebook’s highest-resolution VR headset yet.

Like the first Quest, Quest 2 will be able to plug into a VR-ready PC via the special link cable to play PC VR games, though that kinda defeats the purpose of wire-free VR.

As of this writing, there is no release date or price for the Quest 2. That will all come once it’s officially announced, I imagine. For now, think about how dirty your head is and what it’s going to do to that white cloth strap. Ew.