Fresh information about Pok√©mon Sword and Shield, shown this morning on the official Pok√©mon YouTube channel, tells more about the game‚Äôs cast. Alongside new monsters‚ÄĒincluding new Pikachu-adjacent creatures‚ÄĒthere‚Äôs a quick look at some of the game‚Äôs rivals and villains.



The trailer outlines a handful of monsters and characters coming to Sword and Shield. Among these are a Galarian Weezing, Galarian Zigzagoon (complete with a new evolution in its line), and a ‚Äúform changing‚ÄĚ creature that appears to be this generation‚Äôs Pikachu-like mon. It‚Äôs called Morpeko and has two forms: a happy ‚Äúfull belly mode‚ÄĚ and a grumpy ‚Äúhangry‚ÄĚ mode, suggesting it changes shape depending on how much it eats.





There was also information about new rivals like sneering and mysterious trainer Bede and a new villain team called Team Yell. Team Yell appear to be diehard fans of a trainer called Marnie. While there wasn’t much more information, this new tease provides a fuller picture of the Galar Region that Sword and Shield take place in.



Sword and Shield have drawn criticism from fans eager for the return of the ‚ÄúNational Dex,‚ÄĚ a massive index of Pok√©mon from every game in the series. Players will not be able to transfer certain Pok√©mon into the game. But with new monsters and fresh forms for some of the old ones, it looks like there will be plenty to keep trainers busy.