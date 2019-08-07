Fresh information about Pokémon Sword and Shield, shown this morning on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, tells more about the game’s cast. Alongside new monsters—including new Pikachu-adjacent creatures—there’s a quick look at some of the game’s rivals and villains.



The trailer outlines a handful of monsters and characters coming to Sword and Shield. Among these are a Galarian Weezing, Galarian Zigzagoon (complete with a new evolution in its line), and a “form changing” creature that appears to be this generation’s Pikachu-like mon. It’s called Morpeko and has two forms: a happy “full belly mode” and a grumpy “hangry” mode, suggesting it changes shape depending on how much it eats.





There was also information about new rivals like sneering and mysterious trainer Bede and a new villain team called Team Yell. Team Yell appear to be diehard fans of a trainer called Marnie. While there wasn’t much more information, this new tease provides a fuller picture of the Galar Region that Sword and Shield take place in.



Sword and Shield have drawn criticism from fans eager for the return of the “National Dex,” a massive index of Pokémon from every game in the series. Players will not be able to transfer certain Pokémon into the game. But with new monsters and fresh forms for some of the old ones, it looks like there will be plenty to keep trainers busy.