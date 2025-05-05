Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Entertainment

Is The Last Of Us Skipping One Of The Game’s Most Tragic Deaths?

Fans think the show might have changed at least one character’s fate

By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dina looks lovingly at Ellie off-screen.
Image: HBO

When it comes to tragedy, The Last of Us is typically unrelenting. Fans of the show are still reeling from the devastating events of this season’s second episode, and even though there have been a few moments of joy since then, I’m sorry to tell new fans that it’s going to get much, much worse. However, due to some changes HBO has made to the story of The Last of Us Part II in adapting it for television, long-time fans think one character might have successfully evaded the chopping block here after meeting a gruesome end in the game. At least, they’re hoping so.

Shimmer is Ellie’s horse in The Last of Us, both in the show and in Part II of the game. The trusty steed helps get our heroine from the small town of Jackson to the warzone of Seattle. However, in one of The Last of Us Part II’s most shocking moments, while on horseback the player is forced to accidentally trigger an explosive barricade set up by the W.L.F. A member of the militia is kind enough to put her out of her misery after the blast, but then captures Ellie for questioning. It’s a brutal scene, and it’s even worse when you don’t know it’s coming.

Naughty Dog / Stealthex

As such, people watching the Last of Us show after playing the game have been bracing themselves for this week’s episode, as this would have been the one in which Shimmer kicked the bucket in a more faithful retelling. However, as of episode four, Shimmer is just vibing in an abandoned record shop, presumably safe from any landmines, infected, or any other danger. Homegirl is living her best life free of worry. So is Shimmer safe from the horrors of Ellie’s revenge tour? A lot can happen in the three episodes left of the season, but fans are crossing all their fingers and toes.

It’s probably not gonna undo the collective trauma of watching Pedro Pascal get murdered via golf club, but hey, we take the wins where we can get them.

 