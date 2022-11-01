Someone at HBO Max made an oopsie today by accidentally publishing the release date for when The Last of Us’ found-family duo of murder papa and cub Joel and Ellie will hit our TV screens next year.

The Last of Us, according to some eagle-eyed Twitter users, may debut on January 15. The fans spotted the show’s release date on its HBO Max landing page, although searching The Last of Us on the platform no longer brings up the supposed release date. However, the January 15 date that was in the description of the show’s season-one sneak peek trailer was reportedly confirmed with sources close to the show by Video Games Chronicle and GameSpot, who added that the detail was accidentally published early on the streaming service.

Prior to the leak, HBO Max said that its The Last of Us series would arrive sometime next year. An official release date announcement is scheduled for later this week, according to VGC.

It’s been two years since HBO announced it was making a TV series based on Naughty Dog’s PlayStation 3 megahit, The Last Of Us. The series stars The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel and Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The show is being written and produced by Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann, and Craig Mazin, who previously served as both the writer and producer for HBO’s highly-acclaimed miniseries Chernobyl. Alongside the main cast, Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman will portray the game’s fan-favorite curmudgeon Bill, and Euphoria’s Storm Reid will play Riley from the Left Behind DLC.



While we’d previously received teaser images and a bit of footage of Joel and Ellie in action, we got our first eyeful of the show in its first official trailer back in September. Turns out Druckmann’s boast at this year’s Summer Game Fest, calling the show the “most authentic video game adaptation yet,” wasn’t an empty jest because the trailer was basically a shot-for-shot remake of scenes in the games.

