Today, HBO released the first big trailer for the upcoming Last Of Us live-action TV series . The show stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. No specific release date has been shared by HBO, but it will be premiering sometime in 2023.



HBO / Naughty Dog

In the trailer, we see many scenes that appear to be directly ripped from the first game, including moments from the chaotic opening segment of the game and sections set in and around collapsed skyscrapers. Interestingly, there’s also a small bit in the trailer that appears to be inspired by a scene featured in the acclaimed, fan-favorite Left Behind DLC. That would definitely be a welcome inclusion in the series, and I hope we see more of that fully fleshed out when the HBO original show releases sometime next year.

This new official teaser trailer was released today as part of the annual Last Of Us Day celebrations. Every September 26 ( the same day the virus reached critical mass in the fiction of the games) , fans around the world celebrate the series, and its also become a key day for Sony and Naughty Dog to announce big new projects or events connected to the popular post-apocalyptic PlayStation exclusive series.



We had previously seen a small bit of footage from the show courtesy of a larger compila tion video released by HBO back in August. But that was just a tiny taste. This trailer gives fans their first big look at the upcoming show, which also stars Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman as the curmudgeonly Bill.

The Last of Us on HBO is being co-written and produced by Craig Mazin, the creator behind the 2019 mini-series, Chernobyl. Neil Druckmann, the co-president of Naughty Dog and creative director on the game , serves as co-creator and executive producer on the show. It will be released in 2023 on HBO Max.