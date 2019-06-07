Baldur’s Gate 3 is real, and Larian Studios, the developer behind the excellent Divinity: Original Sin 2, are making it. But how did they score the biggest win in all of role-playing games, one of Dungeons & Dragons’ most-beloved stories? What did they do to sell D&D makers Wizards of the Coast on their Mind Flaying take? It happened, per Larian’s first of many planned community updates, like anything else in Dungeons & Dragons: with a solid set of armor, an iron flask, and a wee bit of kidnapping. Check out their very charming and extremely goofy video for yourself.