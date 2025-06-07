Kotaku’s Opinions For The Week June 07, 2025

As I write this, I’m in an Uber on my way to the airport to fly to Los Angeles for Summer Game Fest. Odds are, there wasn’t really going to be a good window for me to use my Switch 2 if it had showed up on time, but this doesn’t change my disappointment that it still has not arrived at my home in New York City. I would probably not have a ton of time to ride around Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 while I sat on my plane, nor play Mario Kart World locally with a bunch of friends at the event. But dammit, it sure would have been nice to have the option. Sadly, my Switch 2 is arriving fashionably late, and I’m definitely not the only person suffering from a delayed shipment. - Kenneth Shepard Read More