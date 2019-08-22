Koei Tecmo wants players to submit ideas for which Monster Rancher creatures should be linked up with what music when the game’s remaster gets ported to Switch and smartphones next year. The original game spawned creatures from CDs inserted into the PS1 but the new game will use a different system.
