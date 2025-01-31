How to Prepare for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

From early previews, it’s taking most people approximately 60 to 70 hours to complete Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The game features two massive maps, one bigger than the other, an extensive skill system, a branching storyline with choices and consequences, and some of the most harrowing melee combat in the RPG genre. It’s a medieval monstrosity promising to be worth every second, but if you’re new to Kingdom Come or haven’t played the first game in quite some time, you might want to revisit the original or at least refresh yourself on major story beats before you jump in.

Play through Kingdom Come: Deliverance

It might seem like you have no time left to tackle the first game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, but if you’re quick, you no-life the main story for a few days. It’s approximately 40 hours to finish the campaign without focusing on side content, though if you’re a completionist, maybe don’t take this route if you’re eager to jump into the sequel. A full completionist run requires around 130 hours, give or take, sometimes longer, depending on your playstyle.

In any case, playing through the first game proves wise. The sequel is a continuation of the story, with characters, narrative beats, and locations from the first game mentioned throughout. It all plays an active role in the second game, so if you’re out of the loop, you may find yourself on a wiki frequently.

Oh, and the combat remains as difficult and cumbersome as ever, so playing through the original will provide you with a foundation.

Watch a story recap video on YouTube

If you feel as if you can’t realistically complete the entire first game, or perhaps you don’t want to play them back-to-back (I don’t blame you!), there’s always the option to watch a story recap video on YouTube. A quick search reveals countless hour-long, sometimes more, videos that go over every inch of the first game’s story, characters, and world. It’s an excellent way to play catch-up without spending 40+ hours grinding.

Dive into some history and fiction

If you’re the type who prefers to keep one’s mind busy, the historical setting and accuracy of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 beg for an appetizer. Over on Reddit, some folks discuss taking a medieval calligraphy course in preparation. Personally, I recommend you visit your local bookstore and pick up a few notable series, like The Kingsbridge series by Ken Follett and anything by Bernard Cornwell. If you want a bit more fantasy to set the stage, then maybe check out Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive series, which melds fantasy with medieval flavor to great effect.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launches February 4, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs via Steam. It’s a direct sequel to 2018’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance, following the return of Henry and Sir Hans Capon as they traverse Bohemia on an epic quest.