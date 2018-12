Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Ah, it wasn’t that long ago it was a strange thing to type the words “Ariana Grande Is In A Final Fantasy Game”. And yet here we are once more, typing “Katy Perry Is In A Final Fantasy Game”.



It’s the same game—mobile title Brave Exvius—and she’ll be appearing as “multiple playable characters” from December 12 “for a limited time”.

Here is a very strange video: