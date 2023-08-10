Twitch Star Kai Cenat Breaks Silence On Chaotic PS5 Giveaway

Kai Cenat briefly went live on Twitch late on August 10 to address the gaming giveaway turned flash mob he hosted in New York City a week earlier that drew massive crowds and eventually the police, resulting in multiple injuries. “I’m beyond disappointed in anybody who became disruptive that day,” he told viewers. “I had good intentions for this whole thing and none of that was my intention.”



The Twitch star known for online comedy videos and playing NBA2K and GTA became the Amazon-owned platform’s most watched streamer earlier this year. On August 4, he orchestrated an electronics giveaway for gaming PCs and PlayStation 5s near Union Square along with YouTuber Roberto “Fanum” Gonzalez. The event was advertised on Twitter and livestreamed, but quickly turned chaotic after it drew an estimated crowd of over 2,000 and subsequently the attention of the New York Police Department.

Kai Cenat Talks About New York City Giveaway

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey later said in a press conference that several people were injured, with some going to the hospital due to burns from fireworks and broken bones. Police were also reportedly hurt as officers tried to corral, disperse, and arrest members of the crowd. The NYPD seemingly bashed at least one handcuffed individual’s head through the back windshield of a nearby van, based on video footage of the incident. The police said Cenat was charged with “inciting a riot” following the event.

“Ever since I’ve started everything like this it has been my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am,” Cenat said during last night’s stream. “After Friday I’ve come to realize the amount of not only power but influence I have on people.” He added that before organizing a meetup like this again in the future he would go through the proper channels and do it the “correct” way. “We all have to do better, from the citizens of New York to the police, everything’s gotta be treated with equal respect.”

He went on to ask fans and reporters to leave his family alone and stop harassing his mother, and added that he won’t be streaming much in the near future due to upcoming court appearances related to the charges he’s currently facing. He ended the brief stream with a prayer, telling fans, “I’m a firm believer in Jesus Christ and God so I know he’s got my back through this whole thing and I’m praying for anybody that’s been affected by what went on.”

Cenat is due back in New York for his first court appearance on August 16.



