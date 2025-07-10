Kai Cenat Describes Having 'PTSD' After Streaming For 30 Days With No Break

On a recent episode of the popular web series Hot Ones, famous streamer Kai Cenat claimed he went through “PTSD” in the aftermath of being in front of a massive audience for 30 days straight on Twitch. He also ate some hot wings covered in very hot sauce and screamed about it, because that’s what you do on that show.

Meet The Filmmaker Behind This Legend of Zelda Speedrunning Documentary CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Meet The Filmmaker Behind This Legend of Zelda Speedrunning Documentary

Meet The Filmmaker Behind This Legend of Zelda Speedrunning Documentary CC Share Subtitles Off

English Meet The Filmmaker Behind This Legend of Zelda Speedrunning Documentary

Kai Cenat is currently the second-most-subscribed-to creator on the Amazon-owned video game streaming site Twitch. With over 18 million followers on the platform, Cenat has become a bona fide celebrity. In August 2023, he was famous enough to accidentally create a dangerously large mob of people in New York City during an advertised event featuring a large giveaway of high-end items. So, of course, someone as famous as Cenat has been invited to appear on Hot Ones to answer thoughtful questions while suffering through the pain of eating too much hot sauce in one sitting.

Advertisement

On July 10, Hot Ones posted the latest episode in the series, featuring Cenat as the guest. After consuming many hot wings covered in increasingly hotter sauces, Cenat was asked about what it’s like streaming for 30 days straight, 24/7, with no breaks on Twitch. He’s done this twice now during what he calls “Mafiathons.”

Kai Cenat Calls Sean a Liar While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

“I think I understand how important it is to make a promise to my community,” said Cenat. “So if I’m saying I’m gonna be on for 30 days, 24/7, I think it’s very important to show. That’s my mentality, like I think it’s fine to push myself to the limits that I didn’t think I could do. 30 days, 24/7, but I’ll get on camera. It’s crazy. It’s a lot of pressure too, cause you want to make sure everybody that’s watching is enjoying the time as well.”

Advertisement

After Hot Ones host (and fantastic interviewer) Sean Evans pointed out how hard it must be to plan 30 days of entertaining content, Cenat talked about what happens after the stream ends, and it sounds miserable.

Advertisement

“Yeah, it’s crazy. After the 30 days, every time when it’s completed, the next day I’ll wake up like trying to get out of PTSD of, like, people watching me,” said Cenat. “It’s like I go through a weird phase where I feel like I’m being watched, but when you get over that, you’ll be good.”

Advertisement

Cenat, I’m not sure I’d ever be “good” at doing 30 days of streaming and dealing with the aftermath. Hopefully, the young streamer is careful and doesn’t push himself too hard and burn out like so many others. Anyway, here’s the moment the famous streamer ate one of the hottest sauces on the planet.

.

