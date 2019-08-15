Track: Yes I Am | Artist: MAMAMOO | Album: Purple

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned to count on with MAMAMOO, it’s that they will always keep things interesting in K-Pop land.



This four-member girl group has always marched to the beat of their own drum since their debut in 2014. A brief glance at their title tracks, from the jazzy Decalcomanie to the hip-hop inspired Gogobebe, speaks to the high level of creativity and inspiration that MAMAMOO is always able to infuse into their releases. The electro-tinged Yes I Am, the title track to their 2017 mini album Purple, is not an aberration.

Like I mentioned several months ago in my first MAMAMOO pick, the group occupies an interesting niche in K-Pop, drawing upon both fans of traditional idol group music and those who’d prefer more indie artists. MAMAMOO’s background doesn’t hurt; their pre-debut resumé includes collaborations with such vocal heavyweights like K.Will and Bumkey. As a result, the group has cultivated credibility in a wide-ranging field of music genres. (Their collaboration with K.Will, Peppermint Chocolate, is especially a banger, and you bet I’m going to talk about it soon.)