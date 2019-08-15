If there’s one thing I’ve learned to count on with MAMAMOO, it’s that they will always keep things interesting in K-Pop land.
This four-member girl group has always marched to the beat of their own drum since their debut in 2014. A brief glance at their title tracks, from the jazzy Decalcomanie to the hip-hop inspired Gogobebe, speaks to the high level of creativity and inspiration that MAMAMOO is always able to infuse into their releases. The electro-tinged Yes I Am, the title track to their 2017 mini album Purple, is not an aberration.
Like I mentioned several months ago in my first MAMAMOO pick, the group occupies an interesting niche in K-Pop, drawing upon both fans of traditional idol group music and those who’d prefer more indie artists. MAMAMOO’s background doesn’t hurt; their pre-debut resumé includes collaborations with such vocal heavyweights like K.Will and Bumkey. As a result, the group has cultivated credibility in a wide-ranging field of music genres. (Their collaboration with K.Will, Peppermint Chocolate, is especially a banger, and you bet I’m going to talk about it soon.)