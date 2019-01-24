Track: Straw | Artist: EZ Kim | Album: Straw (single)

Let’s balance out yesterday’s intensely saccharine, one-dimensional pick with something from the opposite end of the spectrum. Straw’s music video is unsettling, thought-provoking, and defies simple explanation.

I recommend listening to Straw twice; once accompanied by the video, and once without. The song itself starts out on an upbeat note (I couldn’t help but be reminded of a bright spring day, or a slightly nippy winter morning), but slowly starts to transition into something a bit more melancholy.



I don’t know a whole lot about EZ Kim (not to be confused with Kim E-Z from Baby V.O.X), and there aren’t a lot of resources out there for the casual Korean indie listener. She’s part of a two-person act called Ggotjam Project, and has participated in a number of TV drama soundtracks over the years, including a duet with Roy Kim for 2016's Goblin:

One more thing I chanced upon was a wonderful collaboration with Choi Jae Man, a former Urban Zakapa member. The wonderfully chill, nearly ethereal Glow is almost worth a post in itself:

