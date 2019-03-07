Track: Senorita | Artist: (G)I-DLE | Album: I Made

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

More Latin vibes in K-Pop is unquestionably good, as faint as they may be.



(G)I-DLE is one of the newer girl groups on the block, and as they approach their one-year anniversary this coming May, their early hype has coalesced into a budding tour de force in Korean pop music. They already achieved one of the shortest times between debut and their first music show win with Latata last year, and managed to grab another trophy with Senorita, their latest release.

Music aside, the etymology behind (G)I-DLE is some truly obfuscated shit—and something I keep having to explain to confused casual listeners. First of all, it’s pronounced Girl Idle, or just Idle (which means the G can either be silent or shorthand, depending on how much you hate yourself at the moment). Idle, phonetically in Korean, means young children. So (G)I-DLE basically means young girls. Why all that effort to say something so simple (and a tad bit eyebrow-raising), you ask? Welcome to K-Pop.

Oh, and the I is separate from the DLE because the letter I represents individuality, or some crap like that. I don’t know. The point is: Senorita is good, you should listen to it, and not spend too much time thinking about girl group names.