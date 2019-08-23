Track: Peppermint Chocolate | Artist: K.Will, MAMAMOO (feat. Wheesung) | Album: Peppermint Chocolate (single)

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

As I freshened up my familiarity with MAMAMOO’s discography while writing the column for Yes I Am several days ago, I stumbled upon 2014's Peppermint Chocolate, one of their pre-debut songs, sung in collaboration with K.Will.

K.Will is one of the more prolific and well-known solo artists in the Korean music canon, best-known for his contributions to K-drama soundtracks like Like A Star (from You Who Came From The Stars) and Talk Love (from Descendants Of The Sun). His appearance in this pre-debut release gave MAMAMOO a lot of cachet and credibility that would help them out during the debut process.

The phrase “pre-debut release” sounds a bit questionable (for how can a group release work without, well, debuting?), but I find it easier to chalk it up to one of K-Pop’s funny little quirks, right alongside calling new releases “comebacks” and chart-topping songs “perfect all-kills” (don’t ask).

Also, since we haven’t done this in a while, let’s play my favorite game: Spot The Awkward English In The Video Description. Here’s a downright magical excerpt:

‘Peppermint Chocolate’ is a retro-funky style song with funky rhythm mixed with retro sounds.... the funky and unique melody goes well with the lyrics, making the song more stylish and chic.

Advertisement

Sorry, I missed that, are you saying this song is... funky?