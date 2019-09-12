Track: Lipstick | Artist: Orange Caramel | Album: 3rd Single Album

Five years after Orange Caramel’s last release, the quirkiest and weirdest idol group of them all still reigns supreme, in my mind, as some of the best that K-Pop ever had to offer.

This trio, an offshoot of the also-defunct girl group After School, had one mission: to push the boundaries of the K-Pop imagination. No staid tropes here; no cliché lyrics; no yawn-inducing music video visuals. All of Orange Caramel’s title tracks were crafted for the maximum possible impact; to challenge the listener to try something new, to watch and listen to something that might make them go, huh?

Their 2012 release, Lipstick, embodies that ideal perfectly. Oh, you want a music video about a ping-pong trainee? Sure! You want the plot to be about an absolutely absurd, superheroic table tennis competition? Why the hell not!

Someday, there will come a day when an idol group dethrones Orange Caramel as my favorite group of all time. Today is not that day. Dear god, I miss them so much.