July’s Game Pass games have been announced with Shadow of Mordor: Shadow of War arriving on July 4 alongside My Time at Portia and Undertale, while Blazing Chrome will be a release day addition on July 11. Unfortunately, Warhammer Vermintide 2 and some other big games are also leaving this month.
July’s Game Pass games have been announced with Shadow of Mordor: Shadow of War arriving on July 4 alongside My Time at Portia and Undertale, while Blazing Chrome will be a release day addition on July 11. Unfortunately, Warhammer Vermintide 2 and some other big games are also leaving this month.